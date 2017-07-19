Suspect in quadruple shooting at Greenwood bar turns self in

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — Police say a man turned himself in after a shooting outside a Greenwood bar and grill sent four people to the hospital.

Christopher Longshore Jr., 22, has been charged with four counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to police.

Longshore turned himself in on Monday.

Officers responded to a shooting around 2:05 a.m. July 2 at the Rajn Rooster on Highway 72 Bypass NE.

Investigators say a group of people got into an argument outside the bar and it escalated into gunfire.

Police found two women and two men with injuries.

The four victims were transported to the hospital and have since been released, police say.

Longshore is in the Greenwood County jail.