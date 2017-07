UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A Union police officer was charged with assault on Monday, according to Union Public Safety Department.

The department says Mark A. Smith was charged with first-degree assault and battery in an incident not related to his employment with the department.

Smith has been an officer with the department for seven years.

He has been suspended without pay.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is investigating the case.

This is a developing story.