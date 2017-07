Greenville Police are asking for your help to find a man accused of stealing three American flag banners.

They say it happened at a salon on Laurens Rd.

This is the second year in a row the banners were stolen from the salon.

They were put up for a July 4 by the salon owner, according to police.

The suspect vehicle appears to be a white SUV and may be a Honda CRV.

If you know who this person is, call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.