Westminster residents asked to restrict water use

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (WSPA) — City officials are urging Westminster residents to restrict water use after lightning hit both water pumps.

On Monday, officials announced there was enough water stored to last through Wednesday. If at least one pump is not running by Wednesday, they plan to speak with Seneca city leaders about helping supply residents with water.

All customers have been asked to restrict water usage.

City officials have asked residents not to water their lawns, wash cars or fill swimming pools until repairs until service is restored.