Westminster residents asked to restrict water use

WSPA Staff Published:

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (WSPA) — City officials are urging Westminster residents to restrict water use after lightning hit both water pumps.

On Monday, officials announced there was enough water stored to last through Wednesday. If at least one pump is not running by Wednesday, they plan to speak with Seneca city leaders about helping supply residents with water.

All customers have been asked to restrict water usage.

City officials have asked residents not to water their lawns, wash cars or fill swimming pools until repairs until service is restored.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s