ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Firefighters say one person was airlifted to a hospital after a vehicle flipped on an off ramp.

Wren Fire Department says the vehicle flipped on the off ramp at I-85 at mile marker 35.

The wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

One person was ejected and was flown to a hospital, firefighters say.

This is a developing story.