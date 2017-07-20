10-year-old girl dies in Spartanburg Co. crash

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A child was killed in a crash and troopers say a driver could face charges in the wreck.

The crash happened around 10:25 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 9 near I-85.

Trooper Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol said a car was turning left and hit an oncoming minivan in the side.

Authorities say a child in the van died at the scene of the crash. The coroner has identified the child as 10-year-old Danniela Gonzalez of Boiling Springs.

Five people were hurt in the crash, including two adults and two teenagers in the van, as well as the driver of the car, Hovis said.

There was a 2-month-old infant in the car. Troopers say the infant was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.