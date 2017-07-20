3 charged in connection with Causey escape

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Three people have been arrested in connection to the escape of SC inmate Jimmy Causey.

The SC Dept. of Corrections (SCDOC) say the following people have been charged:

Lareece Rosier of Hopkins, SC – Aiding escapes from prison, for prisoners charged with capital offenses. He is accused of sending money several times through Western Union. The warrant says he recieved payment from Causey and was informed the money was being used in a future escape.

Benjamin Fredrick Bevier of Columbia, SC – Obstructing Justice and Accessory after the Fact of a Felony. The warrant says denied knowledge of Causey’s location and allowing Robert Williams to use his truck to help in Causey’s escapee. He was aware that the truck was used in the escapee after the fact.

Robert Williams of Columbia, SC – Aiding escapes from prison for prisoners charged with capital offenses. The warrant says he picked up Causey after he escaped and drove him to Masters Inn in Cayce SC.

SCDOC says they are still investigating the escape.

A prison employee was fired in connection with the escape of an inmate from a maximum-security South Carolina prison.

Causey was captured at around 3 a.m. Friday at a motel in Austin, Texas. He had been on the run since 8 p.m. Tuesday, when authorities say he used a homemade dummy to fool officers into thinking he was still in his bed.

Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said Friday authorities believe Causey used wire cutters that had been delivered by drone to cut through a series of wire fences at Lieber Correctional Institution near Charleston.

Causey escaped from a prison in Columbia in 2005 and was captured three days later.