4 kids found in hot car, woman charged, say Spartanburg Co. deputies

SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA) – A woman has been charged with unlawful neglect of a child after 3 kids and a baby were found unattended in a car in the Bi-Lo parking lot.

It happened Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. at the store on Reidville Rd. in Spartanburg Co.

Police were told 4 kids were sitting alone in an vehicle.

When they got there the vehicle wasn’t running and the windows were cracked 2 – 3 inches.

There were 4 young kids and a small baby in a car seat.

The deputy said they slipped their fingers through the crack in the window and it was very hot inside.

The kids were sweaty, uncomfortable and appeared to have been left for some period of time, according to the deputy.

The deputy asked one of the kids to unlock the vehicle so they could check to the infant.

The infant appeared to be sleeping, but the deputy could not see breathing coming from the child.

They checked for a pulse and her entire body was warm and clammy, according to the report.

They were able to get the infant to move her body. She was put in the deputy’s patrol vehicle in the air conditioning.

The deputy called EMS to evaluate all the kids.

The kids told them their grandmother went into grocery store and left them in the vehicle.

Vanesssa Brown-Oquendo said she had been inside the store for 5 – 7 minutes.

She told deputies she would never harm her grandchildren.

She said the kids belong to her two daughters and she had been taking care of them for two weeks.

She told deputies she is in the process of attaining official custody.

Deputies say security footage of the parking lot showed her arriving at the store at 9:22 p.m.

Deputies were called at 9:50 p.m. and they escorted her out at 10:09 p.m.

They note she was not finished shopping when she was found by a deputy.

All the kids were taken into emergency custody by DSS.