Pelzer child molester taught sons to make crack cocaine says solicitor

PELZER, SC (WSPA) – A Pelzer man who molested a 5-year-old girl, also taught his sons to make crack cocaine, according to solicitors.

Dwayne C. Tallent, 47, was convicted and sentenced to 30 years, according to Solicitor Walt Wilkins.

He was found guilty on charges of:

Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 1st degree
Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 2nd degree
Lewd Act on a Minor
Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

He will serve at least 85% of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Assistant Solicitor Mark Moyer said Tallent sexually molested a girl between the years of 1991 and 2001.

Moyer said the victim was 5 when the molestation started.

Tallent also gave his minor children marijuana and openly used cocaine and meth around his kids, according to Moyer.

Moyer said Tallent also taught his sons how to make crack cocaine in the family home.

