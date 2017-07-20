Crews work to open Charleston bridge after netting falls

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD/WSPA) — After netting on top of the Don Holt Bridge fell and landed on vehicles below during the Wednesday evening commute, the S.C. Department of Transportation has provided an update on the status of the bridge.

The bridge connecting North Charleston to Mount Pleasant and Daniel Island is still closed as of Thursday morning.

Officials say crews, emergency personnel, and the contractor are continuing to work to clear debris from I-526 and the Don Holt Bridge. We’re told while crews have made significant progress in removing the fallen tarp, other debris remains to be cleared before the roadway can be safely opened to vehicles.

“SCDOT apologizes for this inconvenience and continues to work on clearing I-526,” according to a statement.

Some drivers were trapped on the bridge after protective netting fell during a storm on Wednesday. The netting was up to catch construction debris.

At this time, motorists traveling from Mt. Pleasant towards West Ashley will be detoured from I-526 WB at Clements Ferry Road. Eastbound traffic on I-526 will be detoured on to I-26.