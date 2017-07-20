$5 million bond for driver who hit people at funeral say police

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – A driver is accused of hitting 12 mourners attending a funeral at a cemetery in Columbia.

It happened at the Greenlawn Memorial Gardens on Wednesday.

James Brammer Kester is charged with 12 counts of attempted murder, according to Columbia Police.

In a bond hearing on Thursday, he said he was displeased with the SC Dept. of Mental Health (SCDMH) due to a concern about this daughter.

The funeral was for a former administrative assistant with the SCDMH.

Police don’t think he knew the person or family members personally.