$5 million bond for driver who hit people at funeral say police

By Published: Updated:
James Brammer Kester
James Brammer Kester

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – A driver is accused of hitting 12 mourners attending a funeral at a cemetery in Columbia.

It happened at the Greenlawn Memorial Gardens on Wednesday.

James Brammer Kester is charged with 12 counts of attempted murder, according to Columbia Police.

In a bond hearing on Thursday, he said he was displeased with the SC Dept. of Mental Health (SCDMH) due to a concern about this daughter.

The funeral was for a former administrative assistant with the SCDMH.

Police don’t think he knew the person or family members personally.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s