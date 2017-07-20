Greenville Co. deputies searching for suspect in deadly shooting

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call about a gunshot victim was received at 3:48 a.m. Thursday.

The caller reported the victim was at a home in the 1200 block of Hampton Avenue.

Deputies say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are processing the scene.

As of 5:45 a.m. Thursday, deputies have not identified any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME or the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-217-5210.