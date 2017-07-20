Greenville Literacy Association holds 16th Annual Book Sale

It’s one of the biggest book sales in the Southeast according to the Greenville Literacy Association.

The organization is holding its 16th annual Really Good, Really Big, Really Cheap Book Sale on August 11-13. Buying a book at the book sale at McCalister Square in Greenville will benefit the Greenville Literacy Association. They help adults in Greenville County learn to read, learn English and earn their GED in Greer, Simpsonville and Greenville.

The book sale includes new, older, modern, classic, soft and hard cover books.

Organizers said the prices are extremely low with more than 130 categories and 140,000 or more books to choose

Attendees will have a chance to donate books until July 28th.

You can also bid on book sculptures.

Preview Party, Friday August 11, 2017: This is a ticketed wine and light hors d’oeuvres event from 5:30-8:00pm. Attire is business casual. Enjoy early shopping for books in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere. Tickets here!

Book Sale, Saturday, August 12, 2017: Shoppers may pay $10 to enter at 7:30am for the Early Bird Sale. | Free entry 8:30am-4:00pm

Clearance Sale, Sunday, August 13, 2017: Shop the Big Bag of Books Deal 1:00pm-4:00pm. Shoppers fill designated bags with all types of books. $10 per bag | Free entry