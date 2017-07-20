Greenwood plane crash report released

GREENWOOD Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The National Transportation Saftey Board has released the finding of a preliminary report on a plane crash in Greenwood County.

The FAA says a Cessna T337D aircraft crashed in a wooded area while on approach to the Greenwood County Airport around 7:30 a.m. on July 7.

Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly says responders were on scene within minutes of receiving the report.

Two passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries described as non life threatening.

The plane crashed in a wooded area located between the airport and Leath Correctional Institution.

The preliminary report says the flight instructor reported an engine outage after the student practiced an aerodynamic stall.

They turned back to the airport but were too low to reach the runway, according to the report.

You can read the full report below:

On July 7, 2017, about 0735 eastern daylight time, a Cessna T337D, N337J, was substantially damaged during a forced landing near Greenwood County Airport (GRD), Greenwood, South Carolina. The flight instructor and a private pilot sustained minor injuries. Visual meteorological conditions prevailed and no flight plan was filed for the local instructional flight. The airplane was owned and operated by a private individual under the provisions of 14 Code of Federal Regulations Part 91. According to the flight instructor, their intention was to fly the airplane around the local area to get the private pilot familiar with a multiengine airplane. The private pilot performed the preflight checklist with no anomalies noted, and the main fuel tank was three-quarters full. The engine run-up was normal and they departed from runway 27. After departure, they flew outside of the airport traffic pattern to get the private pilot comfortable at the controls, then they returned to the airport and performed three touch-and-go landings. After the third touch-and-go landing, they departed the traffic pattern again and practiced some steep turns and performed one aerodynamic stall. After the practicing the stall, the front engine started to surge from high power to low power and then lost all power. The flight instructor told the private pilot to turn back to the airport and fly to the runway while he looked in the emergency checklist for the engine-out procedure. The rear engine was still operating normally at the time. The flight instructor turned the boost pump on, switched the fuel tank from main to auxiliary, and then back to main when the front engine did not restart. He recalled that sometime during the flight back to the airport, the rear engine also experienced a total loss of power. The airplane was too low to reach the runway, and the private pilot transferred control to the flight instructor, who performed a forced landing into the trees. Examination of the wreckage by a Federal Aviation Administration inspector revealed that the airplane came to rest on its right side. The right wing separated from the fuselage and was found inverted on the fuselage. The left wing and strut were still attached to the fuselage. Both wings had impact marks consistent with hitting trees. The front and rear engine propellers did not exhibit rotational scoring. The landing gear was down and locked. The airplane was retained for further examination.