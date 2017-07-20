Help find burglary suspect in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (NEWS RELEASE) – On July 19, 2017 an unknown suspect broke into Maple Street Storage at approximately 3:32am (case #05-17-012949). The suspect, who is shown in the pictures attached, is a slender male with a goatee and sideburns. The suspect was seen riding the bicycle shown below, which is a cruiser style bicycle.

This suspect is also wanted in connection with an attempted burglary at Citgo Corner Mart at 602 NE Main St. that occurred on the same day, 07/19/17, but at 1:12am (case #17-012948).

The Simpsonville Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying this individual. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Keith Morecraft at #864-962-0289.