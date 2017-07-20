Help find missing teens in McDowell Co.

McDowell Co. deputies are asking for your help to find two runaway teens.

The teens are Dylan Evan Smith, 17 and Trevor Lee Burleson, 16.

Dylan Evan Smith, 17, was last seen in the Asheville area.

He has family and friends in McDowell and Buncombe counties.

Smith is described as a white male who stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Trevor Lee Burleson, 16, was last seen leaving work at KFC, on N.C. 226 South, on June 18. He has friends and family in McDowell County.

Both Smith and Burleson are in the custody of the McDowell County Department of Social Services.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of either teen is asked to call McDowell County DSS at 652-3355 or the 911 communications center at 652-4000.