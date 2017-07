Brevard Police say they are investigating a homicide.

Police say a man was stabbed on Washington Ave. on July 20 around 2:34 a.m.

The 911 caller said there was a fight in the street.

The man was dead when police got to the scene 2 minutes later.

Officers are currently investigating tips on the incident.

The Brevard Police Department says they are being aided by the SBI and the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.