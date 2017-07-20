Hyperloop gets verbal approval for NY to DC route with 29 minute travel time says Musk

NEW YORK (WCMH) — Elon Musk says he has received a verbal agreement for an approval to building a Hyperloop route from New York to Washington D.C.

Musk says the route will include a stop in Philadelphia and Baltimore before, and only take 29 minutes total.

The billionaire entrepreneur didn’t say who gave him the approval. But the White House confirmed it had “positive discussions” about the tunnel with Musk and executives from his underground drilling enterprise, The Boring Co. A White House spokesman wouldn’t say who talked to Musk or whether he met with officials in person.

RELATED: Columbus to Chicago in 30 minutes? Hyperloop could make it possible

Hyperloop uses magnetic levitation allowing you to glide at airplane speed in pods moving through tunnels above or below ground. Thousands of cities applied. Columbus is one of just dozens left.

Columbus is one of 35 semi-finalists to build the super-fast transportation system that would connect Chicago to Pittsburgh through Columbus.

Instead of a three hour drive you could get to Pittsburgh in just 10-15 minutes.

And forget seven hours in the car to Chicago. It would take less than 30 minutes.

Musk initially served on two White House business councils, but quit them last month after President Donald Trump announced he would withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accords.The Associated Press contributed to this report.