Iron Yard coding school closing

The Iron Yard school for software developers is stopping operations.

They say summer classes will continue.

The Iron Yard posted the following on their blog:

Over the last four years, The Iron Yard has led the code school industry in preparing students for careers as software developers. The industry as a whole is still young and its leaders face the challenge of a nascent market, as well as the demands facing all institutions in the higher education marketplace.

In considering the current environment, the board of The Iron Yard has made the difficult decision to cease operations at all campuses after teaching out remaining summer cohorts. We will finish out summer classes completely, including career support.

While our journey is coming to an end, we will always take pride in the thousands of people our staff helped to launch new careers.