Kids fire back after lemonade stand theft

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WSPA) – Two Wisconsin kids are back in business after their lemonade stand was recently stolen.

CBS affiliate WDJT reports the kids fired back. They posted a sign to chairs left behind after a thief made off with their stand that read “Give it back, it wasn’t for free.”

The alleged theft drew the attention of local police. They posted information about it on the department’s Facebook page.

The post inspired people to unite and help.

One woman gave the kids a stand to serve more lemonade, and they’re now back in business.