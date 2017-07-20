Man accused of child sex crime in Henderson Co.

By Published:
John Marshall Hooper
John Marshall Hooper

HENDERSON Co., NC (WSPA) – A Horseshoe, NC man has been arrested after allegations of child sexual abuse, according to Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

John Marshall Hooper, 48, is charged with one felony count of Sexual Offense with a child and one felony count of Crime Against Nature.

The victim was under the age of 13.

The alleged incidents happened between Jan. 2010 and Jan. 2012.

Hooper was arrested on July 19.

He is in the Henderson Co. Jail on at $550,000 bond.

