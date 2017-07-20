Man gets 20 years for sex abuse of girls under 16

(NEWS RELEASE) – Abbeville, S.C.; July 20, 2017 – Eighth Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced Thursday that a Ninety Six man was sentenced to 20 years in prison following a hearing at the Abbeville County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon.

Christopher Glenn Seymour, 42, pleaded guilty to second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor after multiple girls under 16 years of age reported an extended period of sexual abuse spanning nearly two years.

Circuit Judge Frank Addy Jr. sentenced Seymour to 20 years in prison, the maximum sentence allowable by law for the charge of second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

In 2015, the victims came forward to report the abuse at the hands of Seymour over a nearly two-year period between 2012 and 2013.

Assistant Solicitor Anna Sumner handled the case for the state. Janna Nelson and Elizabeth Able of the Public Defender’s Office represented Seymour.

Solicitor Stumbo praised the work of Sumner along with 8th Circuit Inv. Windy Chappell and Capt. Sharon Middleton of the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office in securing the conviction.

“Predators like Christopher Seymour are the scourge of our society and we are pleased that he will be behind bars where he belongs for the foreseeable future,” Solicitor Stumbo said following the hearing. “It is my sincere prayer that this conviction and sentence, without having to go through testimony at trial, will help give these young ladies some closure and allow them to move forward with strength.”