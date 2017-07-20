Man hit by train while sitting on rail

WSPA Staff Published:

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Police say a man sitting on a train track was killed when he was hit by a train.

Police received a call that a pedestrian had been hit by train around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. It happened on the section of tracks parallel with Elm Street between Highway 133 and Riverpoint condominiums in Clemson.

Police say the 33-year-old man was apparently sitting on the rails as the train approached and was struck before he was able to get off the tracks.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Foul play is not suspected in his death.

