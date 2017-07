GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A boy missing from Delphi, Ohio has been found in Greenville, SC, according to the Delphi Police Department.

Police say the boy was found safe with a family member on 7/20 at 10:15 a.m.

That family member cooperated with police and there are no charges pending.

However, the boy’s mom and dad are both charged with Interference of Custody.