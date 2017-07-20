Mother of boy found dead on porch to remain in jail

Related Coverage NC mom of toddler found dead on porch charged in boy’s death

MORGANTON, N.C. (AP) — The mother whose 3-year-old son was found dead on the porch of their North Carolina home likely will stay in jail until her trial.

Media outlets report a judge declined Wednesday to set a lower bond for 23-year-old Jamie Lyn Basinger.

Basinger was charged with involuntary manslaughter earlier this year in the death of her son. Authorities say she acknowledged using drugs before Landyn Michael Melton was found early the morning of March 15. Temperatures had been well below freezing, and rescue crews could not revive him.

Morganton police said an autopsy on the boy found no signs of trauma, though the search warrants said he had a “reddish-brown substance on his face consistent with blood” and swelling near his lips.

Basinger’s trial that could begin as early as December.