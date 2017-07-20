New roads bill pays for 82 miles in Upstate paving projects

Published:

COLUMBIA (WSPA) – More than 82 miles of highways will be resurfaced in the Upstate in the first wave of projects being funded by the new roads law.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced the roads to be paved on Thursday. SCDOT stands to make more money from the roads law that will increase the state sales tax by two cents a gallon over the span of six years.

The first increase started July 1.

Nearly 12 miles of roads in Greenville County will be resurfaced. That includes Adams Mill Road, Villa Road and Jonesville Road. More than three miles of Mayfield Road and Racetrack Road are on the list in Spartanburg County.

You can see all the roads – adding up to more than 200 miles of paving projects across South Carolina – by clicking here. Those projects are projected to cost $26.5 million.

