Pepper-spraying shoplifting suspect charged with attempted murder

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. – A woman accused of pepper spraying a Bi-Lo manager while shoplifting has been implicated in a beating that happened in April, according to her warrant for attempted murder.

The warrant for Tisha Lynn Cox says the victim was found in the backseat of a vehicle at the entrance of Northside Park on West Darby Road.

The victim had been beaten in the head and upper body with a blunt object and was taken to the emergency room for medical treatment.

Cox was arrested by Greenville County deputies on Tuesday.

Jail records show Cox also has a hold on her for armed robbery and shoplifting charges.