Pepper-spraying shoplifting suspect charged with attempted murder

By Published:
Tisha Lynn Cox
Tisha Lynn Cox

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. – A woman accused of pepper spraying a Bi-Lo manager while shoplifting has been implicated in a beating that happened in April, according to her warrant for attempted murder.

The warrant for Tisha Lynn Cox says the victim was found in the backseat of a vehicle at the entrance of Northside Park on West Darby Road.

The victim had been beaten in the head and upper body with a blunt object and was taken to the emergency room for medical treatment.

Cox was arrested by Greenville County deputies on Tuesday.

Jail records show Cox also has a hold on her for armed robbery and shoplifting charges.

Tisha Lynn Cox
Tisha Lynn Cox

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s