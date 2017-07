SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Officers with three police departments and the S.C. Highway Patrol were involved in a chase that ended Thursday morning in a crash.

The chase began in Lyman.

The News Leader of Landrum reports the pursuit continued on Highway 14 into Gowensville and continued to Highway 11 and onto Highway 176 where the vehicle crashed behind Campobello Town Hall.

Two people were taken into custody following the crash, the newspaper reports.

This is a developing story.