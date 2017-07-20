School board member charged with misdemeanors was dismissed as bus driver

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) – A school board member in North Carolina faces calls for resignation following misdemeanor charges.

The Hendersonville Times-News reports the Henderson County Board of Public Education will hold a special meeting July 24 to call for the resignation of Michael Absher.

The move stems from two misdemeanor charges related to separate incidents.

In May, Absher was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile in connection with helping a teen drink alcohol.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says the teen was a resident of Absher’s nonprofit Only Hope WNC shelter for homeless youth.

Absher was charged in June with communicating threats after an altercation with an East Henderson High School staff member while delivering medication to a student.

Absher took a voluntary leave of absence from the board in May.

He was dismissed as a part-time bus driver at Valley Springs Middle School on 5/18/2017.

The reasons listed for dismissal were:

1) failure to communicate with Valley Springs Middle School administration on dates unable to report to work

2) school bus cleanliness

3) unsafe school bus movement

4) communicating with students using inappropriate language

5) using a cell phone while operating a school bus.