Suspects wanted in school vandalism costing thousands in damages

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Two boys are suspected of causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to the James H Hendrix Elementary School Monday.

According to a post by the Spartanburg County School District Two Facebook page, a number of doors and glass windows had been smashed, as well as additional damage to classrooms in the school.

There is a surveillance video of the two children that are currently suspects in this vandalism.

The social page post is asking for anyone who can identify the suspects or has information about this crime to please call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the sheriff’s office at 864-503-4600.

A reward is reportedly being offered for any information that leads to the identity of the boys.