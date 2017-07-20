Upstate coding school is closing its doors

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A nationwide coding school that started in the Upstate is closing its doors.

The Iron Yard has been in business for four year but announced Thursday it won’t accept any more students after this summer.

“It’s very intensive,” said AJ McComb, a recent graduate of The Iron Yard. “It’s a lot of information. Every day you learn something new.”

The school started in Greenville which is now one of 15 locations across the country. The school teaches students how to develop software and code.

Staff from The Iron Yard answered our questions via e-mail about the reasoning for closing. They responded, “Our primary model for delivering education has been focused on in-person, immersive courses in physical classroom spaces in each city where we operate. We have faced the same challenges all institutions in higher learning face while forging a new model in a nascent market.”

The abrupt announcement has graduates, who are currently searching for jobs, concerned.

“To know that it’s not going to be a thing anymore kind of questions the validity of what I got,” McComb said. “I was a little overwhelmed.”

The Iron Yard is allowing students currently enrolled to finish their studies. They said, “Students will be given the entire 12 weeks of instruction plus Demo Day and four weeks of career support…The Iron Yard is fully committed to providing students the same quality educational experience that we’ve provided every other student in the past.”

However, graduates who need career support are still unclear on what this will mean for their situation.

The Iron Yard says they’ve graduated around 3000 students.

The final day for students in Greenville will be November 3rd.