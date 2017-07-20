Woman arrested, threatened man with gun according to SCSO report

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly pointing a gun at a man in his yard while demanding money.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Vateechia Charmaine Mills, 25 has been charged with one count of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

The report from the sheriff’s office says that a deputy was called to a home in the 700 block of Booker Blvd. for a domestic disturbance on the 18th around 6:35 p.m.

A male victim met with the responding deputy, telling him that his ex-girlfriend, Mills, had pulled in front of his home as he was preparing to leave for work. Mills then reportedly approached the male asking for money that she claimed was owed to her.

The report then states that when the man refused the demand for money Mills pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at his head, stating that she would shoot him. There are other witness statements that tell a similar account of the altercation to what the victim told police.

Mills and the victim did not have any children together but reportedly lived together for roughly two years “several years ago”, according to the male victim.

Mills left the scene before law enforcement arrived. The responding deputy called Mills, who initially responded by asking where her money was. Mills then said that she did not have a gun or pull a gun on the male victim and would be willing to give her statement on what happened.

There were no reported injuries in this case.

Mills has been given a $5,000 bond and is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.