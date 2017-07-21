FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Meat falling from the sky is weird, even by Florida standards.

But that’s what happened at 4 a.m. Saturday when a 15-pound bag of frozen pork landed on the Deerfield Beach home of Travis Adair and his family.

Adair said Thursday that the package hit his roof with a “big bang.” He thought it was thunder, but his wife Jennie later went outside and found two bundles next to the house. His son Austin found three on the roof.

“It had to fall from the sky,” Adair said. “It was too heavy to throw on the roof.” The home is near three airports, so Adair thinks it fell from a plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration had no immediate comment Thursday.

Labeling on the package shows it originally belonged to Jim Williams, who lives 170 miles away in Myakka City, a rural town of 6,300 residents. Williams, who owns a company that prepares fields for planting, said Thursday he bought some pigs from some children at a county fair in January. He kept much of the meat and gave some away but he has no idea how any of it ended up on the Adairs’ roof. He is not a pilot and doesn’t own a plane.

“I would have thought 15 pounds of frozen meat falling from an airplane would have put a hole in the roof,” Williams said.

His friend, Jimmy Fussell, who owns the butcher shop that processed the pigs for Williams, said the mystery, which was featured on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” certainly “beats hearing about all the politics going on.” And it has given everyone in Myakka City a laugh.

As for the meat, the Adairs threw it away — though Williams has offered to throw the family a barbecue.

More stories you may like on 7News

15 lbs of frozen pork lands on FL family’s home A 15-pound bag of frozen pork landed on the Deerfield Beach home of Travis Adair and his family.

Vandals cause thousands in damage to elementary school SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Two boys are suspected of causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to Hendrix Elementary School. Accordin…

Upstate coding school is closing its doors GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A nationwide coding school that started in the Upstate is closing its doors. The Iron Yard has been in business fo…

Spartanburg woman threatened ex with gun, deputies say A Spartanburg woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly pointing a gun at a man in his yard while demanding money.

Hyperloop gets verbal approval for NY to DC route with 29 minute travel time says Musk Elon Musk says he has received a verbal agreement for an approval to building a Hyperloop route from New York to Washington D.C.