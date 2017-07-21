Asheville man killed after crashing motorcycle, then hit by another car

ASHEVILLE (WSPA) – An Asheville man is dead after police say he crashed, fell off his motorcycle and was hit by a car.

Alexander Berkow, 33, died at the scene at the intersection of Brookside Circle and Smoky Park Highway according to Asheville Police.

The accident happened just before 5:00 a.m. Friday when Berkow was knocked off his motorcycle and came to rest in the road. Investigators say a car – traveling west on Smokey Park Highway – then hit the motorcyclist.

Asheville Police say officers are still investigating, but no criminal charges are expected to come from the accident at this time.