Asheville man killed after crashing motorcycle, then hit by another car

By Published:

ASHEVILLE (WSPA) – An Asheville man is dead after police say he crashed, fell off his motorcycle and was hit by a car.

Alexander Berkow, 33, died at the scene at the intersection of Brookside Circle and Smoky Park Highway according to Asheville Police.

The accident happened just before 5:00 a.m. Friday when Berkow was knocked off his motorcycle and came to rest in the road. Investigators say a car – traveling west on Smokey Park Highway – then hit the motorcyclist.

Asheville Police say officers are still investigating, but no criminal charges are expected to come from the accident at this time.

 


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s