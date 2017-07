Pelican’s Snoballs Opening 2nd Location - On the Food Scene tonight, if you love Pelican's Snoballs you'll be excited about this! They are opening a second location in Spartanburg! R…

Meet The Upstate Roaring Riot - The Panthers are preparing to come on strong at next week's training camp, but the love for the Panthers is year round and we have one of ou…

MADabolic Greenville - On the Fitness Scene tonight, "MADobolic" is an innovative, interval driven, strength and endurance program. Jordan Martin is here to tell u…

Benton Blount - On the Music Scene tonight, he's got a new single coming out and we hear he's been working on a movie! Benton Blount is in the studio with u…

What’s Brewing - Here's a look at what's brewing tonight!

Million Dollar Quartet - It's a show about famous musicians coming together for one legendary night and it's a true story told in the musical "Million Dollar Quartet…

Peach Jam This Saturday - Who can make the best dish out of peaches? We're talking about the Peach Jam!

Cool Down With Good Karma Ice Cream - On the Food Scene tonight with temperatures near triple digits we are all looking for ways to cool down. Tonight we have a good and creative…

Villive’s Free Summer Concert Series - You've only got 3 more chances to hit up the Villive's Free Summer Concert Series! Darby Wilcox and Katie Hughes, Lynne Holcombe, are here w…