Boil water advisory issued for some Duncan residents

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Startex, Jackson, Wellford, Duncan Water District (SJWD) has issued a boil water advisory for some Duncan residents following a water main break.

The advisory includes those who live near 1101 Duncan Reidville Road.

Water officials say a 12-inch water main is off on Duncan Reidville Road from Victor Hill Road to Rogers Bridge Road. The area includes Plemmons Road from Duncan Reidville to Highway 101.

Mitch Turner with SJWD says about 45 customers are under the advisory.

Those under the advisory are cautioned to vigorously boil water for one full minute before use until further notice. Any ice made during this period should also be made with boiled water.

After the repair is made and lines are flushed, SJWD Water District will test the water to ensure it is safe.