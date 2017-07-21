Boil water advisory issued for some Duncan residents

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Startex, Jackson, Wellford, Duncan Water District (SJWD) has issued a boil water advisory for some Duncan residents following a water main break.

The advisory includes those who live near 1101 Duncan Reidville Road.

Water officials say a 12-inch water main is off on Duncan Reidville Road from Victor Hill Road to Rogers Bridge Road.  The area includes Plemmons Road from Duncan Reidville to Highway 101.

Mitch Turner with SJWD says about 45 customers are under the advisory.

Those under the advisory are cautioned to vigorously boil water for one full minute before use until further notice. Any ice made during this period should also be made with boiled water.

After the repair is made and lines are flushed, SJWD Water District will test the water to ensure it is safe.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s