Chronic sinus problems? A procedure involving a balloon may help

If you suffer from constant sinus problems, and you’re sick of always having to take one antibiotic after another, keep on reading.

There’s a procedure involving a balloon, that studies show is as effective as surgery, but one third the cost.

The sinus procedure takes place in a hospital, while the patient is awake.

“Was that any pain there,” Dr. Phillip Saccogna, of Easley Head and Neck Surgery, asks his patient during the procedure.

She responds, with not at all, as he continues.

In about one hour, that patient, Donna Underwood will be walking out, facing a recovery time of less than a day.

“I got up the next morning and went to work at 8 O’clock. I felt fantastic,” says Cindy Smith.

She got the balloon sinoplasty done three years ago.

Smith says she’s only had one sinus infection in that whole time, far different than life before.

“I would wake up in the morning just feeling stuffy and stopped up and I just couldn’t breath at night when I laid down, it was horrible just misery,” Smith says.

The procedure inflates a small balloon to dilate the drainage holes in all four sinuses.

“What I’ve found with this procedure is, in most patients I can get as good or better results in the office, a third of the cost, and no down time,” Dr. Saccogna says.

He says it’s covered by most insurance companies. The out of pocket cost is roughly $1000.

As with any sinus procedure, there is risk of injury to the eyes or brain, but Dr. Saccogna uses a new high tech image guidance system to minimize that risk.

Not everyone is a prime candidate. If you have chronic allergies or structural issues, doctors may recommend other treatment.

But patients like Underwood see this less invasive procedure as a breath of fresh air.

“He said I should be able to do everything tomorrow so I’m going to go home and take a nap and then I plan to resume my normal activities,” Underwood says.

This procedure has been FDA approved for ten years now.

But just this past year, the FDA also approved it to help with inner ear infections as a way to dilate the eustachian tube.