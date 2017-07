PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are investigating after two bodies were found at a home in Greenville County.

Deputies say the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 9:30 a.m. Friday after two bodies were found at an address on Augusta Road.

Deputies say both victims had apparent gunshot wounds.

They say there’s no threat to the community.

This is a developing story.