Unsafe eclipse glasses being distributed, says NASA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Now that a total solar eclipse is just one month away, NASA has issued a warning to let people know unsafe eclipse glasses are being distributed by “unscrupulous companies.”

NASA recommends only using eclipse glasses with ISO 12312-2 printed on them that have been printed by four companies:

American Paper Optics

Rainbow Symphony

Thousand Oaks Optical

TSE 17

NASA says buying your eclipse glasses on Amazon does not ensure their safety.

“Make sure to check your eclipse glasses and viewers to verify that they have the correct ISO designation and were manufactured by one of the four companies recognized by NASA as legitimate,” the agency noted.

Click here to see the flier put out by NASA

It’s unsafe to look at the sun for any amount of time as it can possibly be dangerous and lead to permanent damage, hence why purchasing eclipse glasses is so important. Read more from NASA’s website.

The total solar eclipse, considered a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many in this area, takes place in just one month on Aug. 21.