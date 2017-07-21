Peach Jam happening this weekend

(WSPA) — Here’s a look at some events happening in our area the weekend of July 22 and 23.

Enjoy all things “peach” tomorrow night for the Hub City Farmers Market’s Peach Jam.

There will be a competition to see who can make the best peach dish. The winner will see their recipe on the Monarch Café menu. They’ll have food, drinks, raffles and live music.

It’s happening at Northside Harvest Park from 6PM until 10PM tomorrow night. Admission is free, but you will need money for food and drink tickets.

Make your way to RJ Rockers Saturday night for the Beer BBQ 5K.

Registration is closed for racers, but you can still enjoy the festivities. Along with beer, they’ll have live music and door prizes. It starts at 7PM and wraps at 10PM and admission is free.