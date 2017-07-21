SC jobless rate hits 4%, lowest since late 2000

(WSPA) – The unemployment rate in South Carolina has dropped to four percent. That’s the lowest figure in more than 16 years.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reports the June jobs figure fell for the third consecutive month. Four-percent unemployment is the lowest level since December, 2000.

“South Carolina is working and nearly 46,000 of our citizens obtained jobs in the last year,” said Cheryl Stanton, executive director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce in a written statement.

“But we also need to continue to focus on populations that historically have been on the sidelines, such as the disabled, veterans, ex-offenders and youth, to ensure we get more workers into the system.”

Nationally, the unemployment rate increased from 4.3 percent in May to 4.4 percent in June.

The number of unemployed people in June was 91,710. That’s the lowest recorded figure since February, 2001.

Here are the unemployment rates for counties in the Upstate in June:

Union – 5.3%

Cherokee – 4.8%

Abbeville – 4.6%

Greenwood – 4.5%

Oconee – 4.4%

Pickens – 4.3%

Laurens – 4.2%

Spartanburg – 4.1%

Anderson – 4.0%

Newberry – 3.8%

Greenville – 3.7%