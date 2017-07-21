See when the eclipse starts at your house with NASA map

NASA has created a map that allows you to zoom in and see when the eclipse starts where you are.

You can zoom in on a Google map, even down to your address, and see when the eclipse starts and reaches its maximum.

It will even show you down to the second.

You can check out the map by CLICKING HERE.

The maximum totality of the eclipse will last 2 – 3 minutes depending where you are.

The partial eclipse will last about 3 hours.

UPSTATE SC

Upstate SC can expect the eclipse to begin moving into the western part of the state around 2:36 p.m. on August 21.

The Eastern part of the Upstate can expect it to begin around 2:41 P.M.

A partial eclipse will begin around 1:07 p.m. in the west and 1:11 in the eastern part of the Upstate.

WNC

Western NC can expect the eclipse to begin moving into the western part of the state around 2:34 p.m.

The Eastern part of WNC can expect it to begin around 2:38 P.M.

A partial eclipse will begin around 1:05 p.m. in the west and 1:10 in the eastern part of WNC.

EASTERN GA

Eastern GA can expect the eclipse to begin moving into the western part of the state around 2:34 p.m.

A partial eclipse will begin around 1:06 p.m.