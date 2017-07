(WSPA) — Friday is expected to be the hottest day we’ve seen so far this year.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s in the Upstate and lower 90s in the mountains.

The temperature and humidity will combine for a heat index value near 100 degrees for many places in the Upstate.

To stay safe in the potentially dangerous heat, people are urged to limit outdoor activity between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., take frequent breaks, drink plenty of water and wear light, loose clothing.