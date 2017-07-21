Upstate communities cope with scorching temperatures

The temperatures are rising and people are looking for ways to cool off. But with the heat of summer comes higher utility costs for powering up those air conditioning units.

To cut down on the costs, Duke Energy recommends that you incorporate fans into your cooling efforts. Because once the central air cools down a room, fans will continue to circulate the air for a cheaper cost than the whole system booting back on.

“Also keep the blinds shut especially when no one is there to keep the sun from really heating up the room. Number two always make sure in the summer you maintain HVAC systems and replace filters,” said Ryan Mosier, Duke Energy Spokesperson.

For some people who can’t afford a fan or air conditioner, Anderson Interfaith Ministries does offer options to the elderly and families with children during the hot months. But right now, they are in the need of donated air conditioners to help provide to the community. If you are interested in donating you can go to the drop off location on South Murray Avenue in Anderson.