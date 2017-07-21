Woman sentenced to probation in SC boy’s hit-and-run death

CHESTER, S.C. (AP) – A driver has been sentenced to probation in the hit-and-run death of an 11-year-old boy who was waiting at a South Carolina school bus stop.

Media outlets report Michelle Johnson was sentenced in Lancaster County Thursday. She had pleaded guilty to felony hit-and-run involving death.

Johnson was arrested in 2015. Authorities say she drove away after striking La’Darious Wylie while he was waiting for a school bus.

The boy was taken to a local hospital then transferred to a hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he later died.

Johnson apologized in court to the boy’s family. She told police she thought she’d hit a deer.