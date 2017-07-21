Woodruff man charged after wife discovers child porn, deputies say

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A Woodruff man is behind bars after deputies say child pornography was found in his vehicle.

Keith Louis Bennett, 48, is charged with several counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Bennett’s wife reported finding images she thought were child pornography in his vehicle, according to a report from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Bennett later confessed the images were his.

An arrest warrant states that Bennett possessed images of children “engaged in sexual activity or appearing in a state of sexual explicit nudity when a reasonable person would infer the purpose of sexual stimulation.”

Bennett is in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.