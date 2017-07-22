10-year-old boy caught 4 times in 6 weeks for car theft

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Police say the mother of a 10-year-old Florida boy arrested four times in six weeks for stealing cars is asking for help controlling her son.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said the boy will be in juvenile detention for 30 days and that his agency will help him after his release. Capri did not offer details, but said the boy had fallen in with the wrong crowd and was spiraling out of control.

He told WKMG he was hopeful, saying the boy had only started getting into trouble in the last two months.

Police say he cut off his ankle monitor the day after being charged with stealing a car and stole another one.

Police say Wednesday marked his fourth arrest for car theft in six weeks. Authorities described him as brash with a “look-at-me attitude.”

