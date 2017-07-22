2 fires determined to be arson in Gaffney, officials say

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Gaffney Fire Department and Gaffney Police Department are investigating after two structure fires happened Friday night.

Reports of the fires came in between 12:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

The fires involved an unoccupied home and a detached garage in the S. Johnson Street area, between E. Buford Street and E. Montgomery Street.

According to the fire department, both fires have been determined to be arson.

If you have any information regarding these fires, you are asked to contact the Gaffney Fire Department.

Anyone who lives in the area and has surveillance cameras that may have captured suspicious activity is also asked to contact the fire department.

