7 ways to keep cool during hot summer days

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW/WSPA) – With heat advisories and high temperatures across the Carolinas this weekend, it’s important that you stay cool and safe. Here’s a couple of ways to do that:

1- It’s important to stay hydrated. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, water helps your body keep your temperature normal, lubricates and cushions your joints, protects your spinal cord, and help process the removal of wastes from the body. Replacing the salt and minerals in your body is key too -heavy sweating removes salt and minerals from the body that need to be replaced.

2- Close your blinds, windows, and curtains. Sunlight can heat up your home, causing your air conditioner to work harder to keep you cool. This way, you’ll stay cool and save money! ) According to the U.S Department of Energy, closing curtains and blinds can reduce the amount of heat that passes into your home by as much as 45 percent.

3- Stay indoors. Simple as that. A couple of hours in an air conditioned space can help regulate your temperature. If you don’t have air conditioning, fans can help keep you cool as well. Two groups in the Pee Dee area are giving out fans for free. Lighthouse Ministries in Florence is giving out fans to seniors over 55, and the Pee Dee Community Action Agency is giving out fans and A/C units to the disabled, elderly, or families with children under the age of five.

4- Pace yourself during exercise. Exerting a lot of energy during the heat can be dangerous. The CDC recommends stopping of all activity if your heart is pounding, you’re gasping for breath, or if you find yourself lightheaded, confused, faint, or weak.

5- Eat light. Heavier foods or meals take more energy to digest, which can raise your temperature and use energy that could go towards keeping you cool. Plus heavier foods can make you feel slow and sluggish on hot days. The CDC says to opt for fruits, vegetables or broth soups, like celery, tomatoes and melon, which have more water and can help keep you hydrated.

6- Cool water can help as well. Take a cool shower or bath to help keep your body temperature lower. Swimming can help as well (while getting in your exercise for the day).

7- Do the ice bucket challenge.

For more tips, visit the CDC website.

