Crews searching for missing swimmer in Outer Banks, NC

DUCK, N.C. (WAVY) – Authorities are searching for a missing swimmer in the Currituck Sound Saturday afternoon.

According to the Coast Guard, the emergency call came around 1:05 p.m.

A 45-year-old man went missing while riding a tube behind a pontoon boat in the area of 13 Sound View Trail.

When he was last seen, the missing swimmer was wearing an orange bathing suit, and was not wearing a life-jacket.

The Coast Guard crews arrived at the scene and joined Dare County boat crews and a Dare MedFlight air crew searching for the man.

There is no other information at this time.

